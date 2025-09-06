Ieq Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XYL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0%

Xylem stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

