Ieq Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.