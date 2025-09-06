Ieq Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $76.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
