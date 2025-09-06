Ieq Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.