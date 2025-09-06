Ieq Capital LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 187.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heartland Express by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W raised Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $666.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

