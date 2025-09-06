Ieq Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.71 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

