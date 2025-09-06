Ieq Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $92,235,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after buying an additional 118,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

