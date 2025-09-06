Ieq Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in First BanCorp. $FBP

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,344,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 61,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

