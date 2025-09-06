Ieq Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in Tennant Company $TNC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 429.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 194.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 137.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE TNC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

