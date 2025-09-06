Ieq Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 73.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

