Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

LPX opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

