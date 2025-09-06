Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nano Nuclear Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 7.03. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

