Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Insteel Industries by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Insteel Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

