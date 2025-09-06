Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,642,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,197,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 193,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

