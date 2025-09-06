Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.