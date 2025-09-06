Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

