Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.