Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 294 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.0%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.