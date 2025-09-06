Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 34,327 AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,092,000 after purchasing an additional 920,758 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 1,333.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 558,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 519,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 382,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 365,467 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Up 0.7%

AMRX opened at $9.62 on Friday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

In related news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,984.30. This trade represents a 67.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,755.88. The trade was a 64.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

