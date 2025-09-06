Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,879 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,745,072.16. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

