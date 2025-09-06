Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at $16,853,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $8,497,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IES by 17,886.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $7,075,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth about $5,193,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,856,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,005,316.80. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 64,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,401 over the last ninety days. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $349.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.92. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.89 and a 12 month high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

