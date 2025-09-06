Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $4,354,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $268.24 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.09 and its 200-day moving average is $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

