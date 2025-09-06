Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $173.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $174.98.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,498 shares of company stock worth $2,201,175 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

