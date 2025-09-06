Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 316,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

