Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

