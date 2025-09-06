Ieq Capital LLC Sells 29,290 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 894,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,224 shares of company stock valued at $15,096,833 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

