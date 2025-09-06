Ieq Capital LLC Sells 313 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

