Ieq Capital LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Suresh Krishna bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,093.71. The trade was a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

