Ieq Capital LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Semrush by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,930. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 366,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,406 shares of company stock valued at $116,819. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

