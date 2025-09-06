Ieq Capital LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

