Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,545,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31,455.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 334,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,185 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

