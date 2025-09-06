Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 623.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.0%

OI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

