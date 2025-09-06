Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $15.11 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.88.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In other news, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $266,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,849,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,045,791. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

