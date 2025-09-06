Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,921,000 after purchasing an additional 494,372 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,285,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 65.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 911,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 360,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

