iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDVG opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.79. iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The IMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (BDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 30 to 40 US large-cap companies with high, stable, and growing dividends. BDVG was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is managed by iMGP.

