IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,575.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,475 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Luke Grant sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total transaction of £6,235.71. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 269 shares of company stock worth $607,386. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,256 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,010.48. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,330. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,418.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

