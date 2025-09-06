Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 157.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after buying an additional 214,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Impinj by 593.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 73,612 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 351,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,424,329.76. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Impinj Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PI opened at $191.02 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19,121.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

