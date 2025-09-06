Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $86.64 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

