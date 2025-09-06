Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

INGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ingram Micro by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

