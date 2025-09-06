Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 863,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

