Intrust Bank NA Buys 584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

