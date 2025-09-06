Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.43). 167,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 36,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.38).

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Up 3.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.73. The firm has a market cap of £227.42 million, a PE ratio of -17,666.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intuitive Investments Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 283.83%.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

