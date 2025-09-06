Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,061 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. $RICK

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.