Invesco Ltd. Acquires 12,617 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,312,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 691,863 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.8% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 359,988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 141.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 261,328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,659,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 254,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on Custom Truck One Source and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Custom Truck One Source and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

CTOS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

