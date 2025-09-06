Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,094,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 392,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DNA. Wall Street Zen raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE DNA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 136.56%.The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

