Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.75. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 109,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,538,854.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651.05. This represents a 98.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,720. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.