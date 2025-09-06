Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GigaCloud Technology news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GCT opened at $27.06 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.37.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.