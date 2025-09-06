Invesco Ltd. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,373,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.