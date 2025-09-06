Invesco Ltd. Has $479,000 Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 29.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 11.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 264,510 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 119.0% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $576.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

