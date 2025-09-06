Invesco Ltd. Has $500,000 Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.52 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCAP. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Capital BDC

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

