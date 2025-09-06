Invesco Ltd. Has $518,000 Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVIR
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atea Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.