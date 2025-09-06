Invesco Ltd. Has $518,000 Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

